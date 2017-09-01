Dawn Patrol: Poll says one-third of Illinoisans impacted by opioid crisis

Poll: One-third of Illinois residents impacted by opioid crisis

One in three Illinois residents have been impacted by the opioid epidemic, but many still aren't concerned about prescription painkillers posing a danger to their families. Full story.

Villa Park man charged with conspiring to help ISIS

A Villa Park man is behind bars and facing federal charges that he conspired to provide financial assistance to ISIS and another terrorist organization. Full story.

30 days in jail for Indian Prairie bus monitor who harmed child

DuPage County Judge James Orel said he usually would prefer not to send a 69-year-old woman with a medical history to prison. But in the case of Joyce Jones on Thursday, he made an exception. Full story.

Montgomery mayor hosts health care forum ahead of 14th District run

Montgomery Mayor Matt Brolley hosted a forum Thursday in Yorkville on health care ahead of his run in next year's Democratic primary for the 14th Congressional District seat now occupied by Randy Hultgren. Full story.

Longtime Kane administrative worker hits home run over 47-year career

Kane County prosecutors said farewell to Janet Halsey, an administrative assistant in the state's attorney's office for more than 32 years. Full story.

Weather

Cloudy and cool today with a high of only 69 degrees this afternoon. Temperatures will be about 61 degrees when you head out the door this morning, and dip to 57 degrees overnight. Full story.

Traffic

Widening and reconstruction work is causing restrictions at the intersection of Dundee, Wheeling and McHenry roads in Wheeling until Saturday, September 30th. Full traffic.

Trubisky doesn't air it out in Bears' preseason loss

Chicago Bears rookie quarterback Mitch Trubisky was a perfect 9-for-9 in the first quarter, but that was on handoffs, as he wasn't allowed to attempt a pass in the first quarter of Thursday night's preseason finale. Full story.

Cubs' starting pitchers up for a big finish

The Chicago Cubs may not have a starting pitcher reach 200 innings this season. Stints on the disabled list have taken care of that, but the upside in September and possibly in October could be a well-rested and ready starting staff. Full story.

A hop-off winner: Kepler HBP in 9th, Twins top White Sox 5-4

Max Kepler was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded and two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning, and the Minnesota Twins rallied to beat the Chicago White Sox 5-4 Thursday for their fourth straight win. Full story.