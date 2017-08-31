Breaking News Bar
 
Longtime Kane administrative worker hits home run over 47-year career

  • Kane County State's Attorney Joe McMahon presents retiring Administrative Assistant Janet Halsey with a bat signed by lawyers and other staff members. It was the first time the traditional bat was presented to someone other than a departing prosecutor.

    Harry Hitzeman | Staff Photographer

 
Kane County prosecutors said farewell Thursday to Janet Halsey, an administrative assistant in the state's attorney's office for more than 32 years whose career with the county spanned 47 years.

Halsey was presented with a baseball bat from State's Attorney Joe McMahon that was signed by prosecutors and office staff.

The bat is a traditional gift for departing lawyers, and Thursday was the first time it was awarded to an administrative assistant, symbolic of the home runs she hit through her dedication to the job.

"I don't know that I can say enough about her," said McMahon during a brief ceremony at the Kane County Judicial Center.

McMahon praised Halsey, an Elburn resident, for her "incredible work ethic" and said she would be greatly missed.

"I've enjoyed working with everybody. Thank you very much," Halsey told her co-workers.

Halsey, whose hobby is making greeting cards, said one of the biggest changes since she began working for the circuit court clerk's office in 1970 was the new and changing technology. She moved to the state's attorney's office in late 1985.

Halsey said she will most miss the people and friendships in the office.

Otherwise, she said, "I have a few trips planned. I have family that I need for certain to be with."

For more than a decade, Halsey was the go-to support staff member for Kelly Orland, head of the narcotics prosecution bureau, preparing drug forfeiture motions and helping with trial preparation.

"She deserved a bat," said Orland, who described Halsey as kind, caring, efficient, reliable and dependable. "She's really unflappable. It really is bittersweet. I'm sad to see her go."

