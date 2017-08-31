Breaking News Bar
 
updated: 8/31/2017 1:10 PM

Authorities: Villa Park man conspired to help ISIS

Daily Herald report

A 31-year-old Uzbekistan native living in Villa Park was arrested today and is facing charges of conspiring to provide financial assistance to ISIS.

Dilshod Khusanov is accused of providing money to help friends travel from the U.S. to Syria to join ISIS and another terrorist organization called al-Nusrah Front.

According to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice, Khusanov and at least four others conspired on a Uzbek-language website to finance trips for one another to travel to Syria "for the purpose of waging violent jihad on behalf of ISIS."

The four other men, who authorities said were not from the Chicago area, have all been charged or convicted of conspiring to provide material support to ISIS.

The indictment against Khusanov alleges he transferred money from a cohort's bank account to help fund another man's travel to Syria.

Khusanov faces 30 years in prison if convicted.

