Suburban natives in Houston describe 'surreal' flooding

Flood water fills the backyard of Bri Murphy's house before the family evacuated on Monday. The Elgin native moved to Houston four months ago. Photo courtesy of Bri Murphy

Water comes up to the basketball hoop in the backyard of Bri Murphy's house before the family evacuated on Monday. The Elgin native moved to Houston four months ago. Photo courtesy of Bri Murphy

Water comes up to an 8-foot high fence in the backyard of Bri Murphy's house before the family evacuated on Monday. The Elgin native moved to Houston four months ago. Photo courtesy of Bri Murphy

Flood water fills the backyard of Bri Murphy's house before the family evacuated on Monday. The Elgin native moved to Houston four months ago. Photo courtesy of Bri Murphy

Water went up to the door of Hilary Most's home in Meyerland, Texas, yet the Highland Park native considers herself lucky compared to others in the Houston area. Photo courtesy of Hilary Most

Highland Park native Hilary Most took a photo of her neighborhood in Meyerland, Texas, just outside of Houston. Photo courtesy of Hilary Most

Highland Park native Hilary Most took a photo of her neighborhood in Meyerland, Texas, just outside of Houston. Photo courtesy of Hilary Most

Highland Park native Hilary Most took this photo of her kids standing in the driveway of their home in Meyerland, Texas, just southwest of Houston. Photo courtesy of Hilary Most

Bri Murphy moved from Elgin to Houston four months ago. After the hurricane hit Saturday, she, her husband, and their 8-month-old daughter holed up in their new home.

They ventured out once for food, but all the restaurants were closed and the shelves of the local Walmart were empty, except for frozen vegetables and a stray bag of chicken wings.

The floodwater outside their home kept rising and soon the roads were impassible. Their Acura TL in the lower-level garage became submerged. When they woke up Monday morning, the water was up to their first-floor bedroom window.

Water was seeping into their house when a volunteer-driven rescue boat showed up at their front door Monday. Their neighbors were already in the boat. Murphy decided it was time to evacuate.

"It was surreal," said Murphy, who is temporarily staying with one of her husband's work colleagues. "It was, like, this can't possibly be happening."

Murphy is one of many suburban natives now living in Houston and battling the historic floods caused by Hurricane Harvey. Some, like Murphy, have been forced to evacuate their homes and stay with friends or family. Others report seeing many helicopter and boat rescues; riding paddleboards through snake- and fire ant-infested floodwater to check on neighbors; and witnessing countless heartwarming acts by good Samaritans.

Ginette Qualey, a former South Elgin resident who moved six years ago to Friendswood, Texas (between Houston and Galveston), said her family has kept an around-the-clock watch on the water level in their yard for days.

During one downpour, the water moved six inches closer to their house in just one hour. On Monday, after more than 30 inches of rain, the water came up to their front door.

"It's unthinkable. I've never seen rain like that before. It was just a torrential downfall," she said. "We have a drone photo of our neighborhood and our house is like a little island."

Since the rain stopped a few times and the water receded, she's decided not to evacuate. But the family moved everything of value to the second floor. As of Monday, they still had power.

"We're not in bad shape at all. We just can't get out (of the house)," she said. "I feel very fortunate ... but we're still fearing what's to come."

Qualey's teenagers have taken paddleboards out to check on neighbors, but she's had to warn them to keep their feet out of the water because it's filled with debris, snakes and fire ant nests.

Hilary Most, who grew up in Highland Park, has lived in Meyerland, Texas, for 14 years and endured hurricanes before. Like many people in south Texas, she questioned whether the coming storm was overhyped. Turns out, it was not. This is the worst flooding she's ever seen, but as of Monday the family was still at home.

"I don't know one person whose house didn't flood," she said.

During the storm's peak, city officials urged people not to call 911 unless it was a life or death situation. If your house was flooding, they said, go on the roof.

"But how are you supposed to get on your roof? Plus, there were tornado warnings every 15 minutes," said Most, who has children ages 7, 5 and 3.

At one point, her husband opened the front door to look outside as a boat zoomed past, creating a wake of water that went into their front entrance.

Jeremy Sorkin, a Northbrook native who's lived in Bellaire, Texas, for 20 years, said it's been scary to see roads turn into rivers, but also heartwarming to see people doing so much to help and look after each other.

"You look around and think, we have what we really need. We can replace other stuff," he said. "We've been lucky."

Among those offering to help was the men's soccer team from Carthage College in Kenosha, which includes several players from the Northwest suburbs. In Houston for a tournament, which was canceled, team members were stranded in the same hotel where the Red Cross set up operations. They offered to help, but instead, the Red Cross and police helped get them out of town, freeing up their 20 hotel rooms.

"It was a trip they'll never forget," head coach Steve Domin said.