Sheriff: Ingleside rollover crash resulted from street racing

Authorities say two Lake County teens were street racing last week when one of their vehicles hit a utility pole, rolled over and ignited a brush fire in Ingleside.

The male driver and his female passenger, both 16-year-olds from Fox Lake, "miraculously" escaped the overturned Subaru uninjured, Lake County sheriff's Sgt. Chris Covelli said.

A preliminary investigation determined the Subaru and a 2005 Chevrolet, driven by a 16-year-old boy from Lake Villa, exited the Volo Bog State Natural Area just before 5 p.m. Friday and started heading south on Brandenburg Road at high speeds, he said. They appeared to be racing, he said.

The driver of the Subaru lost control while navigating a curve in the road, Covelli said. He struck and damaged a utility pole, causing live power lines to fall to the ground and setting ablaze grass and brush in the area.

The vehicle was upside down, Covelli said. The driver was charged with drag racing and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.

The Lake Villa teen was also charged with drag racing, which is a Class A misdemeanor, he said.

Fire crews got the blaze under control quickly, and ComEd responded to take care of the live wires, Covelli said. All three teens were turned over to their parents.