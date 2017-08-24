PHD women's counseling center closes after 46 years in Northwest suburbs

Guests had fun buying a chance to win an amethyst necklace at the 40th anniversary gala for PHD Counseling Center/Society for the Preservation of Human Dignity in Inverness. The nonprofit agency, which served women and provided maternal health and well-being services to clients, has closed after 46 years. Courtesy of Jill Barrett Photography

Heavier competition for private-sector donations from nonprofit agencies that previously depended on state revenue was a significant factor in the closure of a longtime Northwest suburban women's counseling center, officials said.

Diane Christell, executive director of the 46-year-old PHD Counseling Center/Society for the Preservation of Human Dignity in Inverness, said the agency was an indirect casualty of the state's budget problems that led to the extra competition with other nonprofits for private contributions. PHD did not receive state money and no longer has enough cash to operate, officials said.

PHD, which ran on mostly private funding, served its last clients Aug. 17. About 520 maternal health and well-being clients have been referred elsewhere for services for postpartum depression, anxiety and other conditions, Christell said.

In a joint letter to supporters, Christell and board President Nanci Staten Robinson wrote that while the nonprofit practiced frugal management, "the severe economic landscape within the state of Illinois has made it impractical for PHD to continue to offer services."

Christell said Thursday that PHD recently lost out on two privately funded community grants it previously received; they would have provided $150,000 total.

"Their reasoning (for the rejections) is there is too much competition," Christell said.

Staten Robinson said the closure comes about four months after PHD had one of its most successful fundraisers. She said the agency grossed about $150,000 from the gala at Biltmore Country Club in North Barrington.

However, she added, PHD gained enough money to run only until last week's closure. It was the culmination of financial difficulties that began a couple of years ago. Staten Robinson said the agency was grateful for the limited public money it received over the years from Schaumburg, Wheeling and Elk Grove townships.

PHD did not accept health insurance from its clients and did not charge for its services.

In addition to counseling, case management and education, PHD provided "baby closet" services to women who are pregnant or parenting a child 3 or younger. Formula, diapers and clothing were among the items given to the women in need.

Christell said about 100 families received big bags of the necessities last week as part of a liquidation. Donations also were made to Partners for Our Communities in Palatine and WINGS.

PHD had four full-time employees and 10 hourly workers augmented by about 170 volunteers, officials said.

In 2010, PHD received an anonymous $1 million donation to relocate from Palatine to more spacious quarters in Williamsburg Village in Inverness. PHD sold its 3,000-square-foot building at 37 N. Plum Grove Road in Palatine to a software development firm.

"Our donors have been wonderful over the years," Christell said.