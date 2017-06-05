Breaking News Bar
 
Woman shot to death after altercation at Waukegan house party

Daily Herald report

Police are investigating the fatal shooting of a 24-year-old woman after an altercation early Monday morning at a house party in Waukegan.

Authorities described the shooting Monday as an isolated incident and said there is no threat to the community at large.

According to Waukegan police, officers were called to the 1600 block of 11th Street at 4:30 a.m. for a reported shooting. They arrived to find a shooting scene, but no victim, police said.

A short time later, the police department received a call from an area hospital about a gunshot victim who had been brought to the emergency room for treatment. The woman, whose identity is being withheld pending notification of family, was pronounced dead at the hospital, authorities said.

Detectives from the Waukegan Police Department's Criminal Investigation's Division are investigating.

