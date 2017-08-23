Geneva Concours d'Elegance parks itself in Geneva

Classic car enthusiasts may want to steer in the direction of Geneva on Sunday, Aug. 27, when the 13th annual Geneva Concours d'Elegance rolls into town.

From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 175 antique, classic and modern automobiles will be parked along South Third Street in the city's downtown area.

But they're not just there for show -- they're being judged in a variety of categories. Fifty judges will be on hand to evaluate the vehicles, and about 50 Carl Benz awards will be presented by Bob Joynt, who just finished judging at the Pebble Beach, California, Concours d'Elegance show.

Patt Barrett serves as co-director of Geneva Concours d'Elegance, along with John Barrett and Sheila Joynt. She said there will be several special cars featured at the show.

"For 2017, we will celebrate the 100th birthday of the Nash automobile, feature Woodies of all ages and Indianapolis style race cars," Patt Barrett said. "As a special feature, we'll have Buicks that were designed during the time Walter Marr was Buick's chief engineer, including three one-off prototypes."

Barrett said the show has evolved since it began 13 years ago, but its core mission remains the same.

"I think it's probably gotten better with quality," she said. "The number of automobiles (175 entered in the show) has stayed about the same.

Every year we feature many different kinds of cars. The availability varies each year due to anniversaries, birthdays, celebrations. Our mission statement is really to produce the best classic, exotic and race car event, and showcase the heritage, artistic and engineering significance of the automobile."

The show will include additional cars on display only.

"There will be about 100-125 car club people (displaying their cars) behind the courthouse. They're not participating in the judging of the cars," Barrett added.

Asked what she thought would be a crowd favorite at the show, Barrett said, "I think probably the Indy race cars will be of interest. (We'll have) maybe 10 or 12."

The show is expected to attract about 18,000 visitors to the small city, so expect the streets to be crowded. Barrett shared a few tips for attendees.

"Come early," she advised. "And take the train if you can."

There is no fee for spectators to attend, and the Geneva Metra station is within easy walking distance of the show.