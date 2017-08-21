Images: Solar Eclipse in the Suburbs of Chicago and downstate

See moments from the solar eclipse by our Daily Herald photographers in the suburbs of Chicago and southern Illinois. People in Naperville, at Harper College in Palatine, Gages Lake, and Wayne as well as downstate Chester gathered to experience the rare event.

Mark Black | Staff Photographer The total eclipse as seen in Chester, IL on August 21, 2017.

Rick West | Staff Photographer 3rd-grader Lucas Miller lets out a scream as the moon eclipses the sun at Wayne Elementary School on Monday.

Paul Valade | Staff Photographer Vernon Hills residents (from left) Hannah Kapur, Swathi Sureshmoorthy and Ritika Dashaputra watch the eclipse Monday during a Solar Eclipse Celebration at Aspen Drive Library in Vernon Hills.

Bev Horne | Staff Photographer Students all look up as the sun comes out from behind clouds during the eclipse at Naperville Central High School on Monday. Students gathered on the football field to watch it.

Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer Gary Granzin of Hoffman Estates and his grandson Collin Juracek, 5, of Arlington Heights use a pinhole box during a solar eclipse viewing party at Harper College in Palatine Monday.

Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer The eclipse as seen from the roof of the Daily Herald in Arlington Heights.

Mark Black | Staff Photographer A man watches the total eclipse in Chester.

Rick West | Staff Photographer 3rd-grader Avery Stokes and her fellow students at Wayne Elementary School watch the solar eclipse.

Jeff Knox | Staff Photographer The view of the eclipse from Geneva.

Mark Black | Staff Photographer Michael Hennon of St. Louis, Missouri uses a pair of binoculars filled with filters to view the eclipse in Chester.

Bev Horne | Staff Photographer Leena Fattash, left, and Karly Maida, both freshmen, watch the eclipse at Naperville Central High School.

Bev Horne | Staff Photographer Colin Jensen and Shirley Wu, both seniors, set up a device for tracking the rate of muouns during the eclipse at Naperville Central High School.

Bev Horne | Staff Photographer Matthew Holman, freshman, gets a good look at the eclipse with other students on the football field at Naperville Central High School.

Mark Black | Staff Photographer Shari O'Brien of St. Louis, Missouri films the eclipse with her iPad in Chester.

Mark Black | Staff Photographer Nathan Stepansky, 6, of Orland Park views the eclipse in Chester.

Rick West | Staff Photographer 3rd-grade students at Wayne Elementary School hold their glasses tight as they watch the solar eclipse.

Mark Black | Staff Photographer Nirupama Hadem of Appleton, Wisconsin uses exposed x-ray film to view the eclipse in Chester.

Mark Black | Staff Photographer The eclipsed sunlight filtering through the trees caused crescents on the sidewalk in Chester.

Paul Valade | Staff Photographer A line forms Monday morning at the Aspen Drive Library in Vernon Hills as patrons hope to get sunglasses to watch the eclipse. Both Aspen and Cook Park libraries were holding Solar Eclipse Celebration programs to share stories and interesting facts about the sun, moon, and stars and watch the eclipse.

Rick West | Staff Photographer 5th-graders students at Wayne Elementary School don glasses and watch the solar eclipse on Monday.

Paul Valade | Staff Photographer In hopes of getting a pair of eclipse glasses, a line forms up early before the start of the Solar Eclipse Celebration at Aspen Drive Library in Vernon Hills.

Paul Valade | Staff Photographer Linda DiGati of Vernon Hills gets a glimpse of the eclipse during a Solar Eclipse Celebration at Aspen Drive Library in Vernon Hills Monday.

Mark Black | Staff Photographer Jeff Davies of St. Paul, Minnesota views the eclipse in Chester.

Rick West | Staff Photographer Isabella Barthel and her 2nd-grade classmates at Wayne Elementary School don glasses and watch the solar eclipse on Monday.

Paul Valade | Staff Photographer Aspen Drive Library visitors from left John Broughton, Gabriella DiGati, Dorothy Broughton, Emma Andersen and Linda DiGati watch the eclipse Monday at the Aspen Drive Library in Vernon Hills. The Broughton's are from Rosemont, the DiGati's and Emma are from Vernon Hills.

Paul Valade | Staff Photographer Aspen Drive Library visitors watch the eclipse from the south lawn of the Vernon Hills library on Monday.

Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer Kathy Bruce, Dean of Math and Science at Harper College hands out glasses during a solar eclipse viewing party at Harper College in Palatine Monday.

Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer Signs warn people not to look into the sun during a solar eclipse viewing party at Harper College in Palatine Monday.

Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer Student Anna Iwin of Schaumburg looks through special glasses during a solar eclipse viewing party at Harper College in Palatine Monday.

Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer Dennis Dobosiewicz of Wheaton views the eclipse with his telescope during a solar eclipse viewing party at Harper College in Palatine Monday.

Rick West | Staff Photographer Kindergartner Sophia San Fillippo cranes her neck to watch the solar eclipse at Wayne Elementary School on Monday.

Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer From left, Austin Eckels, Emmet Jordan and Jack Oswald, all 11 and from Palatine, use special glasses during a solar eclipse viewing party at Harper College in Palatine Monday.

Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer Susan Aubery of Schaumburg uses a cereal box to view the eclipse during a solar eclipse viewing party at Harper College in Palatine Monday.

Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer Debbie Cox of Hoffman Estates, left, takes a picture of family and friends during a solar eclipse viewing party at Harper College in Palatine Monday.

Paul Valade | Staff Photographer Aspen Drive Library visitors make pinhole viewers during the Solar Eclipse Celebration Monday in Vernon Hills.

Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer Ashish Purwar of Arlington Heights uses glasses to view the eclipse during a viewing party at Harper College in Palatine Monday.

Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer Collin Juracek, 5, of Arlington Heights uses glasses to view the eclipse during a viewing party at Harper College in Palatine Monday.

Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer 9-year-old Katherine Graessle takes a look at the sun during a solar eclipse viewing party at Harper College in Palatine Monday.

Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer People packed the front lawn for a solar eclipse viewing party at Harper College in Palatine Monday.

Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer Sue Lyall of Arlington Heights, back and her two daughters Sloane, 7, left, and Shea 9 look at the sun during a solar eclipse viewing party at Harper College in Palatine Monday.

Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer Elk Grove High School students from left, Seth Sprecher, John Noonan, Allie Cline and Will Jasutis check out the sun during a solar eclipse viewing party at Harper College in Palatine Monday.

Rick West | Staff Photographer 4th-grader Rocco Bucaro and his classmates at Wayne Elementary School came out periodically on Monday to check out the eclipse and record their observations.