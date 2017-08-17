Breaking News Bar
 
Crime
updated: 8/17/2017 11:06 PM

Glendale Heights man charged with murder in Schaumburg shooting

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Oliver L. Rhone, 37, of Glendale Heights has been charged with murder in the death of Quentin D. Tillison.

    Oliver L. Rhone, 37, of Glendale Heights has been charged with murder in the death of Quentin D. Tillison.

 
Daily Herald report

A Glendale Heights man has been charged with first-degree murder in the Monday shooting death of a Schaumburg man in a store parking lot.

Oliver L. Rhone, 37, of the 2200 block of Century Point Lane, is scheduled to appear in Cook County court in Rolling Meadows at 1:30 p.m. Friday, Schaumburg police said Thursday night.

Police took Rhone into custody Wednesday as a suspect in the slaying of Quentin Tillison, who was shot Monday evening in the parking lot of a Walgreens at the intersection of Roselle and Wise roads. Tillison was taken to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, where he died early Tuesday morning.

Rhone went with his attorney to surrender himself Wednesday, police said at the time.

Earlier Wednesday, officers executed search warrants on Cambridge Drive in Schaumburg and Century Point Lane in Glendale Heights as they sought the suspect, police said, but he was not found.

Tillison and the shooter appeared to be involved in a dispute before he was shot once in the abdomen, police said. Tillison ran onto Roselle Road and collapsed on the street during rush hour about 5:15 p.m. Monday. The shooter left the scene in a light-colored SUV, police said.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account