Glendale Heights man charged with murder in Schaumburg shooting

Oliver L. Rhone, 37, of Glendale Heights has been charged with murder in the death of Quentin D. Tillison.

A Glendale Heights man has been charged with first-degree murder in the Monday shooting death of a Schaumburg man in a store parking lot.

Oliver L. Rhone, 37, of the 2200 block of Century Point Lane, is scheduled to appear in Cook County court in Rolling Meadows at 1:30 p.m. Friday, Schaumburg police said Thursday night.

Police took Rhone into custody Wednesday as a suspect in the slaying of Quentin Tillison, who was shot Monday evening in the parking lot of a Walgreens at the intersection of Roselle and Wise roads. Tillison was taken to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, where he died early Tuesday morning.

Rhone went with his attorney to surrender himself Wednesday, police said at the time.

Earlier Wednesday, officers executed search warrants on Cambridge Drive in Schaumburg and Century Point Lane in Glendale Heights as they sought the suspect, police said, but he was not found.

Tillison and the shooter appeared to be involved in a dispute before he was shot once in the abdomen, police said. Tillison ran onto Roselle Road and collapsed on the street during rush hour about 5:15 p.m. Monday. The shooter left the scene in a light-colored SUV, police said.