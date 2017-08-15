Dawn Patrol: Man shot in Schaumburg parking lot

Man shot in Schaumburg parking lot

A man shot in a store parking lot in Schaumburg ran into rush-hour traffic before collapsing onto the street last night, and investigators were still looking for the shooter later in the night. Full story.

- Rick West | Staff Photographer American Science & Surplus in West Chicago is sold out of eclipse glasses, as are many retailers in the area.

Many suburban stores are sold out of eclipse glasses, leaving people scrambling to find a pair before Monday afternoon's astronomical event. Full story.

- Susan Sarkauskas | Staff Photographer A vigil Monday night in downtown Geneva drew together people horrified by the hate-group rally and subsequent violence over the weekend in Charlottesville, Va.

Genevans respond to Charlottesville with proclamation, vigil

About 160 people prayed and sang for peace and justice Monday night in downtown Geneva, in response to the deadly violence at a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia. Full story.

Son accused of stabbing father in St. Charles Twp.

A 22-year-old man has been charged with murder in the stabbing of his father, who was found dead on the doorstep of his St. Charles Township house early Sunday morning. John Shenko, of the 7N200 block of Longridge Drive, faces 20 to 60 years in prison if convicted of first-degree murder of his father, Kevin J. Shenko, 60, the Kane County sheriff's office said yesterday. Full story.

Batavia man convicted of sexually abusing children

A Batavia man faces up to 97 years in prison after being convicted of sexually assaulting a child for several years, the Kane County state's attorney's office said. Joel Becerril, 37, of the 1200 block of East Wilson Street, was convicted of three counts of predatory criminal sexual assault and two counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse. Full story.

Lake in the Hills teacher charged in more molestation cases

A Lake in the Hills substitute teacher previously charged with sexually abusing a child while working in Community Unit District 300 now faces additional charges that allege a total of four victims. The Kane County state's attorney's office said Carlos A. Bedoya, 62, of the 100 block of Acorn Lane, could face life in prison if convicted of all of the charges against him. Full story.

Long dismissed from Bears practice for fighting

Yesterday's final training camp practice was shortened by about half, but it was even shorter for Pro Bowl guard Kyle Long. An agitated Long was banished from the premises after scuffling with and throwing a punch at fellow offensive lineman Hroniss Grasu, who was also a teammate at Oregon. Read beat writer Bob LeGere's report here.

Cubs manager Joe Maddon greets John Jay in the dugout after Jay scored in the fourth inning of Monday's 15-5 win over the Reds at Wrigley Field. - Associated Press

The time has come for the Cubs to fatten up. A team that has flirted with mediocrity all season long now enters a stretch of 13 games against teams that occupy last place in their respective divisions. At home Monday night, the Cubs defeated the Reds 15-5. Read beat writer Bruce Miles' take here.