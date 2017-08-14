Police say public not in danger after shooting in Schaumburg store parking lot

Mark Black/mblack@dailyherald.comYellow tape connected a pickup truck, an SUV and a police vehicle on Roselle Road near Wise Road in Schaumburg, as investigators worked the scene of a shooting Monday.

A man shot in a store parking lot in Schaumburg ran into rush-hour traffic before collapsing onto the street Monday evening, and investigators were still looking for the shooter later in the night, police said.

The man, who has not been identified, was shot in the chest outside the Walgreens on the 1100 block of Roselle Road off Wise Road about 5:20 p.m., police said. Based on a preliminary investigation, the victim and another man had been in an argument before shots were fired, Sgt. Christy Lindhurst said. Police are looking for one or possibly two suspects, she said.

The victim, believed to be in his late 30s or early 40s, was taken to Lutheran General Hospital in serious condition, police said. An update on his condition was not available several hours after the shooting.

Investigators believe the men knew each other and the shooting was not random, Lindhurst said. Detectives have interviewed witnesses, canvassed the area and watched surveillance video, she said.

"We've determined that there's not a danger to the public," Lindhurst said.

The shooting in broad daylight at a busy intersection surprised some residents. Danielle Johnson, a lifelong Schaumburg resident, was driving to dinner when she saw a man lying on Roselle Road near a green pickup truck. Only one police vehicle had arrived at the scene when she drove by, Johnson said.

"My first reaction was, 'Oh my gosh, someone got run over,'" Johnson said. "But that's obviously not the case."

Johnson, who lives near the crime scene, said a shooting is unusual for the area.

"It's scary," she said. "This is my neighborhood."

The green truck was involved in the shooting, Lindhurst said. A couple of hours after the shooting, a man got into the vehicle and drove away.

Roselle Road was shut down with yellow crime tape covering a broad swath of the area, from the Walgreens parking lot to a section of Jewel grocery parking lot across the street.