Son charged with stabbing father in St. Charles Twp.

John Shenko is charged with stabbing his father to death on Sunday.

A 22-year-old man has been charged with murder in the stabbing of his father, who was found dead on the doorstep of his St. Charles Township house early Sunday morning, police said.

John Shenko, of the 7N200 block of Longridge Drive, faces 20 to 60 years in prison if convicted of first-degree murder of his father, Kevin J. Shenko, 60, the Kane County sheriff's office said Monday.

Authorities were called about 1:15 a.m. to the area of Longridge Drive on a report of a man screaming for help, the sheriff's office said. Deputies found the elder Shenko on the ground with apparent stab wounds, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police arrested a man, later identified as the younger Shenko, who was outside the house. The deadly stabbing appeared to an isolated case of domestic violence and detectives are not looking for anyone else, sheriff's office said Sunday.

The Kane County coroner's office performed an autopsy Monday afternoon and said "multiple stab wounds" were the preliminary cause of death.

The sheriff's office declined to comment further on the case.

Monday afternoon, a sheriff's deputy in a patrol car kept watch over the Shenko house.

Red evidence tape marked areas on the house's front door, and yellow police tape cordoned off the yard and driveway, on which a Toyota Prius, a Lincoln sedan and a black sports coupe were parked.

John Shenko did not have any previous arrests in Kane, McHenry, DeKalb or DuPage counties. He is due in Kane County bond call Tuesday morning.