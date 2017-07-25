Elmhurst police searching for man involved in armed robberies

Elmhurst Police are searching for a man who is accused of participating in armed robberies in Sycamore and Carol Stream overnight Monday into Tuesday, officials said.

Police were called to North Avenue and Willow Road for a single vehicle crash at 1:30 a.m. July 25, officials said in a news release early Tuesday.

Three people involved in the crash and suspected of participating in various armed robberies ran from the car after the accident, police said.

Two of the three suspects have been taken into custody, but a third person remains at large, officials said.

A firearm has been recovered from the scene, officials said.

The third suspect is described by police as a black man, in his mid-20s, with a medium-sized build, short hair, and wearing dark colored shorts and a dark colored shirt.

The suspect is considered armed and dangerous and should not be confronted residents, authorities said.

Residents are encouraged to exercise caution and keep their homes and vehicles locked while police continue to patrol and search the area.

If the suspect is spotted, residents are asked to call 911.