West Dundee picnic to honor Purple Heart recipients

An Elgin-based nonprofit is inviting Purple Heart recipients from throughout the suburbs and beyond to a tribute picnic next month in West Dundee.

Hosted by the True Patriots Care Foundation, the inaugural event Aug. 6 will honor military veterans who were wounded in combat, organization President Jerry Christopherson said. The nonprofit hosts various events and flag displays annually to recognize first responders and members of the armed forces.

"So what we want to do is find as many Purple Heart recipients as we can," Christopherson said. "Many of them might have gotten wounded and never talked about it. We want to thank them for all they've done and for all their service."

The Purple Heart is a combat decoration awarded to members of the military who were injured in war, according to the Military Order of the Purple Heart. The medal, which was first awarded Aug. 7, 1782, is also given to family members of soldiers who died of their wounds or who were killed in action.

The West Dundee event, called "A Tribute to Purple Heart Recipients," is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Randall Oaks Park, 750 Randall Road. A free barbecue lunch and refreshments will be served to all veterans and their families.

The picnic is co-sponsored by the American Legion Elgin Post 57 and the Carpentersville/Dundee American Legion Post 679, members of which will post the colors. The Navy Band Great Lakes is expected to perform, Christopherson said, and Medal of Honor recipient Allen Lynch will serve as a guest speaker.

True Patriots Care has found a handful of Purple Heart recipients from the area so far but hopes to track down several more, Christopherson said.

"We want them to come and enjoy themselves," he said. "It's just the right thing to do."

Those interested in attending are encouraged to register at truepatriotscare.com/purpleheart by Sunday.