Ex-youth soccer director faces sexual assault charges

hello

Jose B. Salas Jr., 30, of the 2400 block of Cherokee Road, Carpentersville, was charged with four counts of criminal sexual assault and two counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

Barrington police say a Carpentersville man who was wanted on an arrest warrant for sexually abusing a teenager remains held on bail.

Jose B. Salas Jr., 30, of the 2400 block of Cherokee Road, was charged with four counts of criminal sexual assault and two counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse. He was remanded to the Lake County jail on $1 million bond after a court hearing Friday.

Salas is the former director of youth soccer at the Intra Sports Complex in Elgin, where Barrington police said he befriended the victim. Intra Sports Complex co-owner Luis Colin said Salas started working there in July 2016 and was dismissed a few months ago as the police investigation became known.

"We didn't see anything in the times he was working," Colin said.

Police said an arrest warrant for Salas was issued Thursday. Barrington officers seized Salas at his home without incident that day, authorities said.

Salas is accused of sexually assaulting the 15-year-old girl early in the morning of April 16 at a Barrington motel on Northwest Highway. Police said he befriended the victim over several months before taking her to the motel.

Barrington police were assisted on the case by the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services.