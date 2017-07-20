Lake Villa man denies supplying heroin that killed Gurnee woman

hello

A Lake Villa man accused of delivering a fatal dose of heroin to a Gurnee woman earlier this year pleaded not guilty Thursday to a charge of drug-induced homicide.

Glenn E. Trauthwein, 35, of the 100 block of North Milwaukee Avenue, faces up to 30 years in prison if found guilty in the death of Colleen J. Todorovic, 33, officials said. He also faces up to 7 years in prison if found guilty of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance, Judge Victoria Rossetti said Thursday.

Trauthwein is scheduled for trial Oct. 23.

Todorovic was found unresponsive March 3 in a single-family home on the 18700 block of West Highfield Drive in unincorporated Gurnee, officials said.

Assistant Lake County State's Attorney Reggie Mathews said Trauthwein, Todorovic and two other people were having a small party in the home when they began using heroin. Mathews said it is alleged that Trauthwein purchased the heroin in Chicago earlier that day and brought it to the party.

After using heroin, Todorovic went to sleep and didn't wake up the next morning, Mathews said.

Lake County Sheriff's deputies called to the home found her unconscious and not breathing that morning. They administered the opioid overdose antidote naloxone and attempted other lifesaving measures, but she could not be revived, authorities said.

Trauthwein was arrested June 15, and has been in custody since at the Lake County jail on $750,000 bail. His next court date is set for Aug. 28.