Des Plaines man indicted in stabbing death of ex-girlfriend in Bensenville

Victor Tornez-Sanchez is accused of the premeditated stabbing death of his ex-girlfriend in Bensenville.

DuPage County prosecutors say they intend to prove that when Victor Tornez-Sanchez stabbed his ex-girlfriend to death outside her Bensenville apartment last month, he did so in a "premeditated, cold and calculated way."

Such a finding at trial would mean the 27-year-old Des Plaines man could face life in prison, rather than the 20-60 years reserved for most murders.

The announcement came days after a grand jury indicted Tornez-Sanchez on five counts of first-degree murder in the stabbing death of 32-year-old Olivia Renteria-Bravo.

Prosecutors allege Tornez-Sanchez waited in a vehicle outside the woman's home on the 700 block of Parkside Lane for her to return from a date with her new boyfriend the evening of June 18. When Renteria-Bravo got out of her boyfriend's vehicle, officials said Tornez-Sanchez ran toward her, stabbed her three times and fled.

Bensenville police responded to a 911 call just before 9:30 p.m. and found Renteria-Bravo unresponsive and lying in a large pool of blood outside her apartment.

She appeared to have been stabbed once in her right chest, once in her right torso near her rib and once in her right biceps.

Renteria-Bravo was taken to Elmhurst Hospital, where she died.

Officials said Tornez-Sanchez fled to Chicago after the killing where he bought a new cellphone and created a new Facebook account, which he used to contact a sister. They said he told his sister he needed to arrange to get money because he needed to go to Mexico.

He was arrested the next afternoon in Elgin.

Tornez-Sanchez is accused of telling police he purposefully went to her home with a knife and planned to "do something to her."

He also said he intended to hurt the new boyfriend but ultimately decided not to, authorities said.

Court records show the victim had an order of protection against Tornez-Sanchez after a June 2015 case in which Tornez-Sanchez is accused of punching Renteria-Bravo and hitting her sister with a part of a crib.

Tornez-Sanchez's next court appearance is scheduled for Aug. 30 in front of Judge John Kinsella.