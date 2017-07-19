Dawn Patrol: Mount Prospect woman rescued from burning house

Mount Prospect woman rescued from burning house

An elderly woman was rescued by Mount Prospect firefighters yesterday after calling 911 to report fire and smoke coming from her basement, authorities said. The woman was taken to the hospital in stable condition. Full story

Gov. Bruce Rauner signs children's health care bill in Lombard home

Gov. Bruce Rauner visited a Lombard home Tuesday to sign Charlie's Law, the nation's first bill granting insurance coverage to children receiving treatment for PANDAS. Signed at the kitchen table of former PANDAS patient Charlie Drury, Charlie's Law requires all insurance providers to cover treatment for PANDAS -- pediatric autoimmune neuropsychiatric disorder associated with streptococcal infections. Full story

Carpentersville Fire battalion chief dies

A battalion chief with the Carpentersville Fire Department died unexpectedly Tuesday, according to an announcement on the department's Facebook page. Todd Middendorf died in what the post called a "sudden and unexpected" incident. Full story

Elgin father, 9-year-old son self-publish books

Writing is a family affair for Reggie Kee and his 9-year-old son, Josiah, who are having a joint book release party Saturday in Elgin. Reggie Kee, who publishes under the pen name "Reggie Legend," wrote his second book, about hip-hop in the context of God as the foundation for all music; Josiah wrote his first book, a children's tale about the adventures of a kid named Johnny. Full story

Naperville police seek 2 in armed robbery

Police are searching for two armed men they say robbed someone Tuesday outside a Naperville restaurant. Full story

Had enough misery? Floods could be followed by mosquitoes, heat, more rain

If the flooding weren't enough, consider what's coming in the days ahead: heat and humidity, an avalanche of mosquitoes, and, what else -- more rain. Full story

Board probes photo of Barrington High students that's been called racist

Barrington Area Unit District 220 officials continue to investigate the circumstances of a controversial photograph of eight high school students that surfaced on social media last week. Full story

Weather

Some clouds and 73 degrees this morning. Thunderstorms are likely this afternoon, with highs around 82. Lows tonight in the near 73. Full story.

Traffic

Gages Lake Road between Hunt Club Road and Route 21 near Gurnee remains closed due to a large sinkhole. Full traffic.

Sox to trade Frazier, Robertson, Kahnle to Yankees

The Chicago White Sox made yet another trade last night, sending veterans Todd Frazier, David Robertson and Tommy Kahnle to the New York Yankees for a package of young talent headed by 20-year-old outfielder Blake Rutherford. Read Scot Gregor's take