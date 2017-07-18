Naperville police seek 2 in armed robbery

Police are searching for two armed men they say robbed someone Tuesday outside a Naperville restaurant.

Officers responded at 9:02 p.m. to an armed robbery in the 1500 block of North Naper Boulevard, according to a news release from the Naperville Police Department.

The men displayed a silver handgun and stole the person's cellphone, car keys, concert tickets and an undisclosed amount of cash, police said. They took off westbound on Ogden Avenue in a black sedan, according to the release.

No injuries were reported.

Both suspects are believed to be in their early 20s. One suspect was further described as a black man about 6 feet 1 inch tall with a thin build and short hair. He was reported to be wearing a black or orange shirt and shorts and was armed with a short, silver handgun, according to the release.

The second suspect is described as a white man about 5 feet 9 inches tall with a medium build and medium-length black hair. He was last seen wearing a black shirt and shorts, officials said.

Authorities have asked anyone with information to contact the Naperville Police Department at 630-420-6666.

