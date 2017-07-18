Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 7/18/2017 10:31 PM

Carpentersville Fire battalion chief dies

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
By Katie Smith
Daily Herald correspondent

A battalion chief with the Carpentersville Fire Department died unexpectedly Tuesday, according to an announcement on the department's Facebook page.

Todd Middendorf died in what the post called a "sudden and unexpected" incident. The Carpentersville Fire Department was not immediately available to comment or give further details.

"It is with a heavy heart that the Carpentersville Public Safety Departments report the untimely death of a valuable member of the fire department," the post said. "Battalion Chief Todd Middendorf passed today as a result of a sudden and unexpected incident. Please keep the Middendorf family and his Public Safety family in your prayers as we move forward."

Katiesmithdh@gmail.com

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account