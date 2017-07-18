Carpentersville Fire battalion chief dies

A battalion chief with the Carpentersville Fire Department died unexpectedly Tuesday, according to an announcement on the department's Facebook page.

Todd Middendorf died in what the post called a "sudden and unexpected" incident. The Carpentersville Fire Department was not immediately available to comment or give further details.

"It is with a heavy heart that the Carpentersville Public Safety Departments report the untimely death of a valuable member of the fire department," the post said. "Battalion Chief Todd Middendorf passed today as a result of a sudden and unexpected incident. Please keep the Middendorf family and his Public Safety family in your prayers as we move forward."

