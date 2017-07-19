Bartlett High athletic complex project gets $500,000 boost

The new scoreboard at Bartlett High School's football field was installed last fall. It's part of nearly $2 million in upgrades for the proposed Bartlett High School Activities Complex. COURTESY Of THE BARTLETT ACTIVITY COMPLEX COMMITTEE

The new football field at Bartlett High School was installed last fall in time for the Hawks hosting East Aurora for homecoming. COURTESY Of THE BARTLETT ACTIVITY COMPLEX COMMITTEE

A rendering of the proposed Bartlett High School Activities Complex. Construction on the first phase of the roughly $2 million project could begin later this summer. Courtesy of Bartlett High School Booster Club

A rendering of the proposed Bartlett High School Activities Complex. A $500,000 donation from a local business could kick-start construction of the long-stalled project this summer. Courtesy of Bartlett High School Booster Club

A $500,000 donation this week from a Bartlett business owner will help jump-start construction of the long-stalled Bartlett High School Activities Complex project.

Food products distributor Greco and Sons Inc., and Cheese Merchants of America -- both owned by Eddie Greco -- donated $250,000 each toward the project.

Booster Club past president and project chairman George Kantzavelos said Wednesday the group has secured more than $950,000 toward the project, including Greco's contribution -- the largest donation to date.

Another sizable donation of $100,000 came from the Bednarke family, owners of Brooke Graphics in Elk Grove Village. Their children attend Bartlett High.

"We've collected over $180,000 from (other) local Bartlett businesses," Kantzavelos said.

The first phase of construction on the roughly $2 million project could begin in a couple of months. It would include installation of grandstands seating 1,500 people, fencing, lighting, sewer and power lines, Wi-Fi, walkways and a press box -- all estimated to cost about $1.1 million.

Kantzavelos anticipates the first phase of work will be completed by the start of the 2018-19 school year.

"The second phase will be our entrance, our concession stands and the visitors' stands," he added.

Initial cost estimates exceeded $5 million, but plans were scaled back as fundraising became a challenge.

Elgin Area School District U-46 officials are working to secure village building permits, which could be approved by next month. U-46 then will accept bids for the project and award the contract, Kantzavelos said.

The booster club has been raising funds for more than five years to build the athletic activity complex at the 20-year-old school so its students would no longer have to share facilities with Streamwood High School. Bartlett High students have been competing at Millennium Field since 1997.

Plans for the activity complex include a new field, which was resurfaced last summer, a running track, home and visitors bleachers, lighting and concession stands. A new $50,000 stadium scoreboard was installed last fall ahead of the Hawks' homecoming game -- partly funded through a $25,000 donation from the Bartlett Rotary Club.

"All of the donations that we have received, not one donor has asked for anything for themselves," Kantzavelos said. "We've been very fortunate. We're confident we can move forward."

The booster club is selling founders bricks at $250 and advertising on the new scoreboards to local businesses to raise money.

To purchase bricks, visit bhsboosters.org.