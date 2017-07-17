Dawn Patrol: Flooding focus turns to the Fox River

Floodwaters along the Des Plaines River continued their slow retreat yesterday as the focus turned west, where water is rising in Fox River communities like Algonquin. Gov. Bruce Rauner visited the village's public works facility, where hundreds of volunteers have been filling sandbags to deliver to those affected. Still, commuters can expect major delays this morning in Lake County as several roads remain closed due to widespread flooding. Full story.

Foundation helping flooded Round Lake schools recover

The Round Lake Area Schools Education Foundation is accepting donations to help pay the costs of repairing damage and replacing supplies and materials lost as a result of flooding last week in District 116 schools. Full story.

Oscar-winning actor Martin Landau dies at 89

Martin Landau, the chameleon-like actor who gained fame as the crafty master of disguise in the 1960s TV show "Mission: Impossible," then capped a long and versatile career with an Oscar for his poignant portrayal of aging horror movie star Bela Lugosi in 1994's "Ed Wood," has died. He was 89. Full story.

George A. Romero, father of the zombie film, dead at 77

George A. Romero, whose classic "Night of the Living Dead" and other horror films turned zombie movies into social commentaries and who saw his flesh-devouring undead spawn countless imitators, remakes and homages, has died. He was 77. Full story.

Mariners complete three-game sweep against White Sox

Holding a 5-0 lead yesterday, the White Sox fell apart and lost to the Seattle Mariners 7-6 in 10 innings. The Mariners swept the three-game series at Guaranteed Rate Field, causing beat writer Scot Gregor to ask the question: Was the intensity down in the wake of the Jose Quintana trade? Read his full take here.

Quintana dazzles in Cubs debut, fans 12 to beat Orioles 8-0

Jose Quintana is well aware of the lofty expectations that came with his trade to the Cubs. He certainly dazzled his new teammates in his debut. Quintana struck out a season-high 12 in 7 sharp innings and the Cubs defeated the Baltimore Orioles 8-0 yesterday for a three-game sweep. Full story.

Imrem: Simply a Quintana kind of day

It was a Jose Quintana kind of day in the hearts of both the White Sox and Cubs, writes columnist Mike Imrem. The Sox were swept by Seattle but likely would have won yesterday if it was Quintana they scored 6 runs for. The Cubs won the big trade when Jose Quintana helped them sweep the Orioles on yesterday. Read Imrem's full column here.