Foundation helping flooded Round Lake schools recover

Murphy Elementary School in Round Lake flooded during last week's flooding. At one point, water stood 45 inches high in the school's lower level. Courtesy of Round Lake Area School District 116

Flooding caused severe damage last week at Murphy Elementary School in Round Lake. The Round Lake Area Schools Education Foundation is collecting donations to help repair damage and replace materials lost in the flooding. Courtesy of State Rep. Sam Yingling

The Round Lake Area Schools Education Foundation is accepting donations to help pay the costs of repairing damage and replacing supplies and materials lost as a result of flooding last week in District 116 schools.

Ellis Elementary and Murphy Elementary schools, both in Round Lake, were hardest hit by the flooding, according to an update on the district's website. A video posted Friday on the district's Facebook page shows school offices, classrooms and a library with several feet of standing water.

At one point, water stood 45 inches high in the school's lower level, officials said.

Updates on the status of the buildings and whether they will be open in time for the start of the school year Aug. 21 could come later this week.

Funds donated to the foundation will be applied directly to flood recovery efforts, according to the district. Donations can be made online at www.rlasfoundation.com/donate.html or can be mailed to PO Box 1881 Round Lake, IL 60073.