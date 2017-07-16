Mariners complete three-game sweep against White Sox

Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Derek Holland throws against the Seattle Mariners during the first inning of a baseball game Sunday, July 16, 2017, in Chicago. Associated Press

Seattle Mariners' Kyle Seager, left, celebrates with Robinson Cano after hitting a solo home run against the Chicago White Sox during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, July 16, 2017, in Chicago. Associated Press

The Chicago White Sox have the worst record (38-52) in the American League, but manager Rick Renteria insists his team is not OK with losing.

"These kids pick each other up, these men pick each other up pretty well," manager Rick Renteria said. "They keep fighting. They don't quit. We'll continue to do that and hopefully in the end it'll pay some dividends and turn into victories on the other side of it."

The White Sox built a 5-0 lead against the Seattle Mariners Sunday afternoon at Guaranteed Rate Field, but they wound up falling 7-6 in 10 innings.

Avisail Garcia hit a pair of home runs and Omar Marvaez cleared the fences for this first time this season to help stake the Sox to the early lead.

The Mariners scored a run off White Sox starter Derek Holland in the fourth inning and added 4 more in the fifth to tie the game. Danny Valencia hit a 3-run homer off Holland in the fifth inning.

Trailing 6-5 in the seventh, Jose Abreu tied the game with a double.

Nelson Cruz decided the outcome in the 10th inning with a home run off Chris Beck as the Mariners swept the three-game sweries against the Sox.