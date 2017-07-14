Cubs, Sox alums to return to Boomers Stadium

hello

The Larry A. Pogofsky Cubs/Sox All-Star Softball Challenge is set to return for a second year to Boomers Stadium for a day of charity beginning 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23.

Tickets for the 2017 challenge start at $25 for a standard ticket, with VIP tickets available for $100, which include a postgame picnic and gift. Tickets can be purchased online at boomersbaseball.com or through the Boomers Box Office.

Former players confirmed to attend include:

• Cubs Fergie Jenkins, Carlos Zambrano, Brian McRae, Cliff Floyd, Bill Madlock, Adam Greenberg, Mike Remlinger, Roosevelt Brown, Lee Smith, Jerome Walton, Bob Howry, Todd Wellemeyer, Ray Burris and Derrick Lee.

• Sox Scott Podsednik, Freddy Garcia, Joe Crede, Willie Harris, Carl Everett, Brian Anderson, Andruw Jones, Toby Hall, Noberto Martin, Keith Foulke, Bill Simas, Adam Russell and Mike Huff.

Before the game, an on-field baseball skills clinic hosted by the Bulls/Sox Academy will be available to children at noon. The clinic includes instruction in batting, fielding and baserunning.

Space is limited to 100 spots. and tickets cost an additional $75.

The LAP Chicago All-Start Softball Challenge is presented by Cumulus Radio Chicago.