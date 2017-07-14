Buffalo Grove teen with leukemia dies

Matthew Abrams, 15, of Buffalo Grove, has died. He had leukemia. Courtesy of Stevenson High School

A 15-year-old Buffalo Grove boy who received community support as he fought leukemia has died.

Matthew Abrams, 15, was to be a sophomore at Stevenson High School and was looking forward to classes this fall, the school said in a statement on Facebook.

Matthew died Sunday. A funeral was held Thursday.

In 2016, Matthew was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia, a type of cancer in bone marrow and blood. He underwent a stem-cell transplant this year as part of his treatment.

More than 30 Stevenson High School band members performed at the Culver's restaurant in Buffalo Grove in March in Matthew's honor and to raise money for his treatment.

Grieving Stevenson High students, parents and employees can get psychological assistance at the Lincolnshire school from 1 to 3 p.m. Monday in Room 242B. Enter through the Point.

School counselors will be available during the remainder of summer break, too. Appointments may be made to meet with a counselor by emailing summercounselors@d125.org or calling (847) 415-4080.

Matthew's survivors include his parents, a sister and a brother.

Instead of sending flowers, contributions can be made at gofundme.com/matthews-marrow-mission/donate.