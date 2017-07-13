Breaking News Bar
 
DuPage County
Hinsdale man facing life for 2014 murder of Bloomingdale man

  • Jeffrey Keller

    Jeffrey Keller

 
Justin Kmitch
 
 

A Hinsdale man convicted of the December 2014 murder of a perceived romantic rival faces life in prison when he is sentenced on Aug. 25.

DuPage Judge George Bakalis set the sentencing date Thursday after "seeing no basis" to grant the 54-year-old Jeffrey Keller's motion for a new trial.

A 12-member jury, consisting of seven men and five women, deliberated for one hour on May 26 before convicting Keller of first-degree murder.

Prosecutors argued their theory that Keller was "maniacally unhinged" in his faulty belief that 37-year-old Nate Fox was interfering with a woman with whom Keller had a relationship.

They said Keller stalked Fox for roughly 18 months before gunning him down as he exited his car in his Bloomingdale garage around 9:30 p.m. Dec. 22, 2014. Prosecutors said Fox was shot twice, once in the right wrist and once in the left shoulder, where the bullet zigzagged through his body, shattering his pulmonary artery, liver and a lung.

Prosecutors said Keller became angry in the spring of 2013 and accused a woman with whom Keller had a sexting relationship, of having an actual sexual relationship with Fox, sparking Keller's yearlong obsession.

A native of Joliet, Fox attended Boston College and the University of Maine and played professional basketball for 12 years in Europe. He last signed in 2011 with the French club STB Le Havre.

