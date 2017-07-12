Suburbs dealing with flooding after overnight storms

hello

Courtesy of David BridgesFlooding on the 3100 block of Hainesville Road in Round Lake Beach.

Courtesy of David BridgesFlooding on the 3100 block of Hainesville Road in Round Lake Beach.

Getting around this morning is going to take some work after heavy rain flooded out numerous roads in the suburbs.

A flash flood warning remains in effect for Lake, Cook, Kane, DuPage and McHenry counties due to additional rain expected through the morning hours. The flood warning is in effect until 10:45 a.m.

Significant flooding was reported in the Pingree Grove and Elgin areas, with cars stuck in floodwaters and many streets flooded and impassible, the National Weather Service said in its warning.

Lake County seemed to take the brunt of the rain overnight, according to the Community Collaborative Rain, Hail and Snow Network.

Gurnee recorded 5.45 inches of rain overnight, while Lake Villa and Lake Bluff recorded 5.3 inches.

Elgin recorded 4.2 inches of rain overnight.

A flood warning has been issued for the Des Plaines River near Des Plaines through Sunday night. Officials said the river is expected to rise swiftly in the next couple of days, reaching two feet above flood stage by Thursday afternoon. At that height, water will pond on the pavement on Busse Highway, River Road, Central Road and Big Bend Drive.

Numerous roads have been closed in Lake County. Two southbound lane on the Tri-State Tollway have been closed between Atkinson Road and the Lake Forrest Oasis.

Flooded streets have closed Route 41 in Lake Bluff between Route 176 and Westleigh Road, Route 45 and Route 120 in Grayslake, Route 137 east of Route 21 in Libertyville, and Wilson Road between Nippersink and Route 134 in Ingleside.

Elgin fire officials said a strong line of thunderstorms with damaging winds hit at about 9:55 p.m. Tuesday. Multiple lightning strikes were recorded in the area south of National Street, and just south of Route 20 between Wilcox Avenue and Liberty Street.

Trees and power lines were knocked down, and power was knocked out from approximately the Grand Victoria east to Liberty and most everything south of National Street.

The Elgin Fire Department responded to approximately 45 calls over a three hour span. There were no injuries and no structure fires as a result of the weather, officials said.