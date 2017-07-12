Police: Person hurt during Haley Reinhart arrest

Police confirm that a person was injured during the scuffle last weekend at Lamplighter Inn Tavern & Grill in Palatine in which "American Idol" singer Haley Reinhart was arrested and accused of punching a bouncer in the head.

The injured person's identity, attacker and condition are not being released because the investigation is still ongoing, Palatine police Cmdr. Craig Lesselyoung said Wednesday.

Reinhart's attorney, Dina LaPolt, said in a statement Monday it was Reinhart's friend who was "violently beaten" and "sustained multiple injuries," although she did not specify who did the beating.

LaPolt also claims Reinhart was assaulted without provocation and expects that she will be exonerated. LaPolt said she intends to file a lawsuit against the Lamplighter Inn.

LaPolt could not be reached for comment Wednesday. The Lamplighter Inn manager declined to comment.

The only charges that have been filed so far are a battery charge against Reinhart, Lesselyoung said, but it's possible, depending on the outcome of the investigation, that other people could face charges.

"We're still working to know exactly what happened," he said. "We have an investigator who's still talking to people who were there during that time."

Police also are trying to find surveillance video that might help their investigation.

At 2 a.m. Saturday, police said Reinhart and a group of friends flipped over a table in the downtown Palatine bar and were asked to leave. As they were being led out, police said the 5-foot, 2-inch Reinhart struck a member of the bar's security staff in the head with a closed fist.

Reinhart has not commented about the incident publicly or on social media.

Reinhart, 26, who grew up in Wheeling but now lives in Encino, California, was a top three finalist on "American Idol" in 2011. Scotty McCreery went on to win that season.

Reinhart was not performing at the Lamplighter that evening, according to a bar employee.

Reinhart released a new album last month, "Baby It's You," and had a chart hit with a mellow cover version of Elvis' "Cant Help Falling in Love," which was featured on an Extra Gum commercial and has more than 57 million streams on Spotify, according to her website.