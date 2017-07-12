Flooding hits suburbs after overnight storms

hello

Flooding encroached on houses on the 3100 block of Hainesville Road in Round Lake Beach. Homeowner David Bridges said his basement had ankle-deep water. Courtesy of David Bridges

Flooding, shown on the 3100 block of Hainesville Road in Round Lake Beach, hit Lake County particularly hard. Courtesy of David Bridges

Heavy rains flooded out numerous roads in the suburbs, and a flash flood warning remains in effect for Lake, Cook, Kane, DuPage and McHenry counties with additional rain expected through the morning hours.

The flood warning is in effect until 10:45 a.m.

Significant flooding was reported in the Pingree Grove and Elgin areas, with cars stuck in floodwaters and many streets flooded and impassible, the National Weather Service said in its warning.

Lake County seemed to take the brunt of the Tuesday-night rain, according to the Community Collaborative Rain, Hail and Snow Network.

Numerous roads were closed there, including two southbound lanes on the Tri-State Tollway between Atkinson Road and the Lake Forrest Oasis.

Gurnee recorded almost 5.5 inches of rain overnight, while Lake Villa and Lake Bluff recorded 5.3 inches.

Elgin received 4.2 inches.

Round Lake Beach resident David Bridges said his split level home has ankle deep water in his basement on Hainesville Road. He added his neighbors' home has cars under water in their driveway.

"It's not bad yet, but I'm expecting it to get much worse," he said. "We'll be calling our insurance company later."

A flood warning has been issued for the Des Plaines River near Des Plaines through Sunday night. Officials said the river is expected to rise swiftly in the next few days, reaching two feet above flood stage by Thursday afternoon. At that height, water will pond on the pavement on Busse Highway, River Road, Central Road and Big Bend Drive.

Flooded streets have closed Route 41 in Lake Bluff between Route 176 and Westleigh Road, Route 45 and Route 120 in Grayslake, Route 137 east of Route 21 in Libertyville, and Wilson Road between Nippersink and Route 134 in Ingleside.

Elgin fire officials said a strong line of thunderstorms with damaging winds hit at about 9:55 p.m. Tuesday. Multiple lightning strikes were recorded in the area south of National Street, and just south of Route 20 between Wilcox Avenue and Liberty Street.

Trees and power lines were knocked down, and power was knocked out from approximately the Grand Victoria east to Liberty and most everything south of National Street.

The Elgin Fire Department responded to approximately 45 calls over a three hour span. There were no injuries and no structure fires as a result of the weather, officials said.

Meteorologist Amy Seeley of the National Weather Service said thunderstorms are expected to last through the morning, then be replaced by temperatures in the mid-to-upper 80s this afternoon. The heat index will make temperatures feel like its 90 to 100 degrees outside, Seeley said.

A second round of thunderstorms is expected to move in again later this evening and into the overnight hours, Seeley said.