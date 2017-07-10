West Dundee businessman known as 'Mr. Dundee' dies at 86

Jim Masi bartends at his family's downtown West Dundee business, Masi's Pizza and Bowling Alley, in the 1950s. Courtesy of Annamaria Finzel

Jim Masi was known throughout the community as "Mr. Dundee" for his public service, his local business endeavors and his charisma. Courtesy of Annamaria Finzel

Annamaria Finzel visits her father, lifelong Dundee-area resident Jim Masi, at the Bickford of Crystal Lake assisted living facility. Courtesy of Annamaria Finzel

Lifelong Dundee-area resident Jim Masi, known throughout the community as "Mr. Dundee," died Friday at 86. Courtesy of Annamaria Finzel

Whether it be for his local business endeavors, his public service or his personable demeanor, lifelong Dundee-area resident Jim Masi is remembered as a fixture in the community.

Masi, known as "Mr. Dundee," died Friday at the Bickford of Crystal Lake assisted living facility. He was 86.

With an infectious smile and charming personality, Masi was a loyal friend, a devoted family man and an unforgettable presence in the community, said his daughter, Annamaria Finzel of Woodstock. His charisma, she said, contributed largely to his success as a businessman and a Realtor.

"He loved to entertain, and he left an impression on everyone he met," she said. "He made friendships for a lifetime."

Starting in the 1950s, Masi helped operate his family's downtown West Dundee business, Masi's Pizza and Bowling Alley. He would organize bowling leagues and sponsor company baseball teams, Finzel said, and he even had a hand in bartending.

Masi later called the establishment "the Cheers of its time," referring to the popular '80s sitcom.

"He always talked about how everybody knew everybody," Finzel said. "In this very small town, his family was a big part of the history."

The Masi family sold the business in the 1980s, she said, noting that a Carpentersville pizzeria and catering company still operates under the name. At that point, Jim Masi had already launched what would become a more than 40-year career as a real estate agent.

Village Manager Joe Cavallaro, one of Masi's clients, said the career was a perfect fit. After the Cavallaro family closed on their second house, he recalled, Masi brought his daughters housewarming gifts.

"He had a unique approach in terms of the personal interests of the people he was involved with," Cavallaro said. "The community is very fortunate to have those types of individuals -- lifelong residents who are committed to the community and really made the Dundee area better through their involvement."

Masi, who was born in Carpentersville, attended Dundee Community High School and would often organize class reunions, Finzel said. He was a member of the Dundee Township Rotary Club, the West Dundee Veterans of Foreign Wars, the Knights of Columbus and the St. Catherine of Siena Church. He often participated in parades and community events, such as Heritage Fest, and he was a U.S. Army veteran and served overseas in Germany during the Korean War.

Despite his extensive community involvement, Finzel said, Masi never failed to put family first.

"He was joyful and loving and always expressing how proud he was," she said. "He wanted us to know where we came from and how we were connected to people in the community."

Masi is also survived by his two granddaughters, his brother and several other friends and family members.

A visitation will be held 3 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, as well as 9 to 10 a.m. Wednesday, at the Miller Funeral Home, 504 W. Main St., West Dundee. A funeral Mass is set for 10 a.m. Wednesday, and a burial with military honors will follow at the Dundee Township East Cemetery in East Dundee.

"I'm very proud and honored of what my dad has achieved," Finzel said. "There's going to be a big hole in the community now."