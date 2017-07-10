'American Idol' star, Wheeling native Haley Reinhart arrested at Palatine bar

Haley Reinhart, of Wheeling, auditions for American Idol in 2011. She went on to make it to the top three. File photo by Michael Becker/FOX

"American Idol" finalist and Wheeling native Haley Reinhart was arrested in Palatine over the weekend after police said the 5-foot-2 singer punched a bouncer in the head at Lamplighter Inn Tavern & Grill.

Police were called to the bar, at 60 N. Bothwell St., at 2 a.m. Saturday after reports Reinhart and her friends flipped over a table and were asked to leave. As they were being led out, police said, Reinhart scuffled with a member of the security staff and struck the man in the head with a closed fist.

She was charged with battery and released on bond. She has an Aug. 2 court date in Rolling Meadows.

Dina LaPolt, Reinhart's attorney, denied the allegations Monday night in Variety.

"Without provocation, Haley Reinhart was assaulted by bouncers at the Lamplighter Inn," LaPolt told Variety. "After forcefully removing Ms. Reinhart, they violently beat her friend, who sustained multiple injuries. We believe that she will be exonerated of all charges once the investigation is completed. We plan on taking legal action against all those who were involved in this unfortunate incident."

Reinhart, 26, who grew up in Wheeling but now lives in Encino, California, was a top three finalist on "American Idol" in 2011. Scotty McCreery went on to win that season.

Neither the Lamplighter manager, nor Reinhart's manager, could be reached for comment Monday evening.

Reinhart was not performing at the Lamplighter Saturday, according to a bar employee.

Reinhart, whose fans call themselves Haliens, released a new album last month, "Baby It's You." She also recently had a chart hit with a mellow cover version of Elvis' "Cant Help Falling in Love," which was featured on an Extra Gum commercial and has more than 57 million streams on Spotify, according to her website.

Last year, Reinhart performed at Buffalo Grove Days and also did a benefit concert at Durty Nellie's in Palatine to benefit the Chicago-based PAVE foundation, which aims to break the silence of sexual violence.