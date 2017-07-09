Breaking News Bar
 
updated: 7/9/2017 4:46 PM

West Chicago parade celebrates the arts

  • The Windfield Township Republicans carry a huge American flag Sunday in the West Chicago's Railroad Days Parade. The parade's theme -- What Defines Your Art -- celebrated the city's arts community.

    Mark Black | Staff Photographer

  • Eliana Mais, 9, of West Chicago reaches out in front of her sister Analise, 4, to catch some candy Sunday during West Chicago's Railroad Days Parade.

    Mark Black | Staff Photographer

  • West Chicago police and firefighter color guards lead the annual Railroad Days Parade on Sunday.

    Mark Black | Staff Photographer

  • The West Chicago Community High School marching band performs Sunday in West Chicago's Railroad Days Parade.

    Mark Black | Staff Photographer

  • Elaely Vivaldo, 5, of West Chicago grabs candy Sunday during West Chicago's Railroad Days Parade.

    Mark Black | Staff Photographer

 
Daily Herald report

Some artists paint.

Some artists write.

Some artists perform.

But in West Chicago, on Sunday at least, just about everybody in the arts community marched or rode -- most quite happily -- in the city's annual Railroad Days parade.

Playing off the theme "What Defines Your Art," the parade showcased the city's art community, from actors and musicians to writers and painters.

The grand marshals, Fredericka Krauss Howard and Ronald Benner, both have a history of nurturing the arts in West Chicago, organizers said, and have shared their passion and talents to benefit students, residents and visitors.

Krauss Howard is an artist and founder and member of the city's Gallery 200. Benner gained fame for his more than two decades leading West Chicago High School choirs and his roughly 50 years of musical service to the school.

The annual parade is a highlight of the Railroad Days celebration that concluded its four-day run Sunday in Pioneer Park.

