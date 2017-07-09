West Chicago parade celebrates the arts

hello

Some artists paint.

Some artists write.

Some artists perform.

But in West Chicago, on Sunday at least, just about everybody in the arts community marched or rode -- most quite happily -- in the city's annual Railroad Days parade.

Playing off the theme "What Defines Your Art," the parade showcased the city's art community, from actors and musicians to writers and painters.

The grand marshals, Fredericka Krauss Howard and Ronald Benner, both have a history of nurturing the arts in West Chicago, organizers said, and have shared their passion and talents to benefit students, residents and visitors.

Krauss Howard is an artist and founder and member of the city's Gallery 200. Benner gained fame for his more than two decades leading West Chicago High School choirs and his roughly 50 years of musical service to the school.

The annual parade is a highlight of the Railroad Days celebration that concluded its four-day run Sunday in Pioneer Park.