Teen fatally shot near Des Plaines aspired to become teacher

Angie Morris, 17, of Glenview, was expected to graduate from Glenbrook South High School in January. Courtesy of Katie Humphrey

Cook County Sheriff's police are investigating the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old Glenview girl early Saturday near Des Plaines.

Angelique Morris, a Glenbrook South High School senior, was shot about 1 a.m. in the 9900 block of Linda Lane, sheriff's office spokeswoman Sophia Ansari said Sunday.

She was taken to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, where she died about 4 a.m. from a gunshot wound to the head, according to the Cook County medical examiner's office. The medical examiner's office ruled the death a homicide.

Angelique, known as Angie, was remembered Sunday as outgoing, compassionate and always smiling, though also extremely straightforward, said her older sister, Katie Humphrey. The youngest of several siblings, Angie would fight for whatever she wanted, and never shied away from speaking her mind.

"She is stubborn but so loving at the same time," Humphrey said. "She didn't like you? She'll tell you. She loves you? She'll show it. She was amazing."

Angie was expected to graduate from high school in January, though she still wanted to walk with her friends during the graduation ceremony next spring, her sister said.

With aspirations of becoming a special-education teacher, Angie worked as a tutor at her high school and planned to attend Oakton Community College before transferring to a four-year university. She also worked at Funtopia, a family entertainment center in Glenview.

Angie, who had two nieces and two nephews, also enjoyed spending time with her family, Humphry said. She recalled taking her sister out to eat, going shopping with her and getting their nails done together.

A GoFundMe page created by Humphrey raised nearly $7,000 in one day to help fund funeral expenses.

Funeral arrangements are pending.