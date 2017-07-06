Breaking News Bar
 
Krishnamoorthi hears concerns of Hispanic community

  • Elsa Hernandez, regional coordinator for Democratic state Rep. Anna Moeller of Elgin, speaks to Democratic Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi at his Schaumburg office during a meeting Thursday with more than 20 Hispanic community leaders and public officials.

    Eric Peterson | Staff Photographer

  • Jaime Garcia, right, executive director of Elgin-based Centro de Informacion, speaks with Democratic Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi at his Schaumburg office during a meeting Thursday with more than 20 Hispanic community leaders and public officials.

    Eric Peterson | Staff Photographer

 
Eric Peterson
 
 

More than 20 civic leaders and public officials representing the Hispanic community met with Democratic Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi in Schaumburg on Thursday to discuss such ongoing issues as immigration, education, and relationships with law enforcement and local employers.

Perhaps the biggest of these so far in 2017, largely due to its impact on all the rest, has been the confusion and rhetoric over changing immigration policies -- from travel bans to talk of building a wall along the Mexican border.

Attendees representing elementary education in the 8th Congressional District spoke of the influence these have had at the youngest grade levels. Examples included white students "building a wall" of backpacks to keep out Mexicans and a pair of Hispanic siblings who were teased to the point of tears that their mother would be deported.

Hanover Park Village Clerk Eira Corral said she's had to reassure her young son that they were under no threat of deportation because both were born in the U.S.

Corral noted how much loud, conservative voices have changed the local climate this year. She said even some who once seemed like allies to the Hispanic community appear more cautious about continuing that support.

Krishnamoorthi said he found President Donald Trump's executive orders calling for a travel ban disruptive from their earliest days in office together in January.

"I never thought I'd be going to O'Hare Airport late on a Saturday night to try to free some green-card holders," he said.

Elgin Police Sgt. Eric Echevarria said concerns about immigration crackdowns are leading some people to distrust local law enforcement, which still needs that trust to keep the community safe and solve crimes.

Echevarria added that local police chiefs and their staffs need to win back these residents by going to meet them among the agencies, organizations and churches they belong to, rather than waiting for the concerned and scared to come to them.

Democratic State Sen. Cristina Castro of Elgin said the pending Illinois Trust Act aims to help by clarifying that local police are not immigration enforcers. But, she added, Gov. Bruce Rauner has not yet clarified his own position on the legislation.

Elgin-based immigration attorney Shirley Sadjadi said the fear level is the only practical change she's seen in the past six months, as the Obama administration was already strongly enforcing immigration laws.

She said information is the most important tool to help those affected know they have rights.

"I tell people who come into my office, you cannot live in fear, absolutely not," Sadjadi said.

Krishnamoorthi said that as uncomfortable as it may be to share such concerns with those of different viewpoints, it's necessary. "You putting a human face on it is so important," he urged.

While lawlessness and hysteria are unacceptable, there are civil ways to move immigration reform forward, Krishnamoorthi said.

"This is something I've been beating the drum on for a very long time," he added. "We're a nation of laws, but we're also a nation of immigrants, and we can't forget that."

