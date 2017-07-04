Animal Quest visits Lake County towns this month

Animal Quest, an Antioch-based organization that provides live animal presentations and mini petting zoos for events of all occasions, is brining animals from their exotic menagerie to Lake County towns later this month.

The organization has 52 animals of all kinds, including a mini pig named Nigel, an African pygmy hedgehog named Quincy, a Burmese python named Jig and a Quaker Parrot named Flapjack.

Animal Quest will present free programs at 6:30 p.m., July 19, at the Cook Library in Vernon Hills; at 10 a.m., July 20, at the Ela Area Library in Lake Zurich; and 1 p.m., July 28, at the Village of Round Lake Beach Cultural and Civic Center.