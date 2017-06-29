Five arrested, authorities seize heroin from South Elgin home

Five people were arrested on heroin dealing charges this week as authorities executed a search warrant in South Elgin Thursday as part of Kane County's latest steps toward chipping away at the drug's suburban distribution network.

Authorities seized 27 grams of heroin, including a bag that tested positive for fentanyl, an additive that has led to numerous fatal overdoses, in the search of a home on the 1200 block of Sandhurst Lane. In addition to the $1,200 worth of heroin, police also seized 100 grams of marijuana.

Kane County Sheriff's Lt. Pat Gengler said Tuesday's coordinated arrests are part of an ongoing partnership with the federal Drug Enforcement Agency and South Elgin police to combat the suburban heroin problem.

Gengler acknowledged that taking 27 grams off the streets, which is less than an ounce, falls short of a multi-kilogram bust, but these arrests target people bringing the drug to the suburbs instead of users driving to the city for their fix.

"You're going to see smaller amounts, but we know some of the groups like this one were responsible for distributing the drugs on a wider basis, making it available here instead of going to Chicago," Gengler said.

The five people arrested Tuesday are:

• Darias L. Douglas, 26, of 1100 block of Manchester Court, South Elgin, who was being held at the Kane County jail on $50,000 bail and is due in court July 5. He is charged with felony delivery of a controlled substance.

• Kieere Evans, 20, of 1200 Sandhurst Lane, South Elgin, who was released on a personal recognizance bond and is due in court July 19. He is charged with felony marijuana possession.

• Nathan C. Lake, 26, of the 44W0-99 block of Plank Road, Hampshire, who was being held on $50,000 bail and is due in court July 13. He is charged with felony delivery of a controlled substance.

• Clarence J. Sanders, 26, of the 400 block of South Hamlin Drive, Chicago, who was being held on $75,000 bail and is due in court July 12. He is charged with felony delivery of a controlled substance.

• Darian Williams, 29, of the 1200 block of Sandhurst Lane, South Elgin, who was being held on $50,000 bail and is due in court July 12. He is charged with felony delivery of a controlled substance.

Detectives also interviewed a sixth person connection with these arrests, who was scheduled to start rehabilitation treatment the day of the arrests. That person was allowed to start his scheduled treatment, authorities said.