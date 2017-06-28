Breaking News Bar
 
updated: 6/28/2017 9:09 PM

Contractor injured in Buffalo Grove electrical fire

By Katie Smith
Daily Herald correspondent

A 41-year-old man was injured in a flash fire Wednesday while performing electrical work at a Buffalo Grove business, officials say.

Firefighters responded about 7:30 a.m. to Vapor Bus International, 1010 Johnson Drive, where a contract worker was reported to be on fire, Buffalo Grove Fire Batallion Chief Shawn Collins said.

The man was taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville, Collins said. An update on the worker's condition was not immediately available.

The contractor was at the top of a lift while performing electrical work in the ceiling when the fire started, officials said.

"There was a short that jumped out of its box, and he was part of the path of the electricity's travel," Collins said.

When firefighters arrived, the power had been shut off and the lift lowered to about 5 feet off the ground. The fire did not spread, Collins said.

Village representatives were called to the business. Village Manager Dane Bragg was not immediately available to comment.

