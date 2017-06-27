One person hurt in fire that damaged Streamwood townhouses

hello

A fire Tuesday that heavily damaged a Streamwood townhouse building sent one person to the hospital for treatment of minor burns, officials say.

The blaze in the two-story, six-unit building began at 4:05 p.m. on the 3000 block of Lynnwood Court, just north of Lake Street and east of South Bartlett Road.

One person was taken to St. Alexius Medical Center, according to a news release from the Streamwood Fire Department.

A 16-year-old resident, Tejah Ward, said she believes the stove in her unit started the fire. Only Ward's stepfather was home at the time, she said.

An official cause of the fire is under investigation.

"I hope they get to the bottom of whatever happened and find out because my mom, she worked so hard for this," Ward said.

Damage to the building was most extensive in the middle of the structure. The fire affected four of the six units and caused about $500,000 of damage, according to the release. Representatives from the Streamwood Fire Department were not immediately available to comment on how many residents were potentially displaced.

A crowd of people was milling around the site, which is in a densely populated neighborhood, as firefighters from multiple departments worked the scene. Bartlett, Elk Grove and Hoffman Estates were among the other departments at the fire.

Aerial footage showed the fire largely out by 5 p.m. but the damage to the roof and the structure extensive.

Although Ward's stepfather was able to escape the building, many of the family's keepsakes and personal belongings were lost in the blaze, Ward said.

"My sisters just turned 10 and 9. They just took pictures at school, and that's gone," she said. "My drivers ed, my papers, my grades -- everything is gone."