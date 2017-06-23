Roselle man charged with sexually abusing girl

A former Elk Grove Library employee has been accused of sexually abusing a young girl.

Robert Thulin, 64, of the 100 block of Cherry Street in Roselle, is charged with two felony counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse and one felony count of indecent solicitation of a child.

In a news release, authorities said Thulin befriended the victim and her family about a year ago. It's alleged that Thulin over the past year texted the victim and gave her money on several occasions during library visits, officials said.

Prosecutors say Thulin took the girl shopping about two weeks ago and sexually abused her during the car ride. They also allege that he invited the victim into his home to have sex.

Authorities said Thulin's advances were uncovered when a third party found a love letter he had written to the victim.

"The allegations against Mr. Thulin particularly disturbing in this case," DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin said in a statement. "His young victim and her family had placed their trust in him only to be repaid by Mr. Thulin allegedly sexually abusing his victim."

Berlin thanked the Elk Grove Police Department for its assistance in this case.

Thulin was being held Friday in DuPage County jail on $75,000 bail.

His next court appearance is scheduled for July 10.