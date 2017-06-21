Police: Man attacked estranged wife on St. Charles street

Mohammad B. Sultan is held on $100,000 bail and must wear a GPS monitoring device if he posts bond.

A 43-year-old man has been charged with pummeling his estranged wife in the middle of a St. Charles street early Tuesday morning, just as she was leaving her job.

A co-worker called police as the 46-year-old victim honked her horn for help, St. Charles police investigations Cmdr. Erik Mahan said.

Police later arrested Mohammad B. Sultan, 43, of the 1300 block of North Main Street, Wheaton, and charged him with felony aggravated domestic battery-strangulation, aggravated battery in a public place, theft, violation of an order of protection, interfering with domestic violence reporting, two counts of domestic battery and reckless conduct, according to Kane County court records.

The attack began at 2:04 a.m. when police received a call of a woman being assaulted on the 3800 block of Stern Avenue on the city's east side, Mahan said.

Sultan is accused of using his car to block his estranged wife's car as she was leaving her place of employment, yelling at her, and opening her car door and taking her phone as she tried to call 9-1-1, Mahan said.

Sultan struck her with his hands and fists before trying to strangle her, Mahan said.

"She was honking her horn, asking for help. A bystander called police," Mahan said. "She (the victim) felt threatened, so she called 9-1-1. That's when he grabbed the phone."

Sultan drove off before police arrived, but he was later located in Wheaton, brought back to St. Charles and arrested, Mahan said.

The victim had scratches and lacerations to her face and neck but was not hospitalized, Mahan said.

Sultan was arrested on misdemeanor domestic battery charges at the couple's residence in West Chicago in May, and the victim had obtained an order of protection.

Sultan is held at the Kane County jail on $100,000 bail, meaning he must post $10,000 to be released while the case proceeds. If he does post bail, Sultan must wear a GPS monitoring device.

If convicted of aggravated domestic battery, Sultan faces a sentence of three to seven years in prison. Probation also is an option.

He is next due in court July 13.