Judge hikes bail for Elgin cigarette torture, kidnapping case

hello

A judge Friday increased bail by $50,000 for one of four people accused of kidnapping a teen in Elgin last year and using cigarettes to burn her shoulder tattoo.

Megan A. Lino, 20, of Carpentersville, was taken away in handcuffs after Kane County Judge James Hallock hiked her bail following three violations to her electronic home monitoring agreement in April.

"There's going to be strict compliance with home monitoring; otherwise, the court may revoke bond," Hallock said.

Lino and three others are accused of kidnapping a 19-year-old in late February, forcing her to strip and beating her while she was held overnight. Lit cigarettes were used to burn and torture the teen, targeting a shoulder tattoo that matched that of her ex-boyfriend, Luis M. Palomar, according to court records.

Assistant State's Attorney Kelli Orland pointed to violations April 13, 18 and 28 in which Lino left home for reasons other than work, court, a doctor's appointment, emergency, or to visit her attorney. Lino was warned on April 12 that she left her house without permission as well.

Lino was not charged with any crimes while free on bond, but Orland said the violations showed a pattern. "When you put them all together, it shows the defendant's inability to comply with court orders," she said.

Defense attorney William Gibbs argued that Lino, who has been on home monitoring since October 2016 when she posted $15,000, had taken her grandmother to a senior center numerous times over the course of several months without objections from home monitoring officials until being told to stop in April.

"It wasn't until April 12 that they changed the rules of the game," Gibbs said.

Lino faces six to 30 years in prison if convicted of the most severe charge of home invasion. She must now post $5,000 to be released while the charges are pending and is next due in court July 14.

Palomar, 20, of Lake in the Hills, is viewed by authorities as the mastermind behind the attack; he is due in court June 29.

Defendant Ruby M. Gomez, 21, of Elgin is due in court June 23, and defendant Kassandra Delgado, 22, of Elgin is due July 13.