Dawn Patrol: Lawmakers troubled by Comey testimony; man with 16 DUIs arrested

Former FBI Director James Comey's testimony Thursday alarmed some suburban lawmakers, while other lawmakers say they have faith in the federal investigations. Courtesy of The Washington Post by Astrid Riecken

Local lawmakers troubled by Comey testimony, president's 'behavior'

Suburban lawmakers offered grim assessments of testimony from former FBI Director James Comey that puts him and President Donald Trump on a collision course over who is lying about an investigation into Russian tampering with the election. Others were more cautious in their views. Full story.

Police: Man who struck bus in Des Plaines had 16 prior DUIs

A 51-year-old man with a total of 16 DUI convictions was ordered held on $400,000 bail yesterday after authorities say he struck a party bus in Des Plaines and fled the scene. Christopher Clingingsmith was charged with aggravated DUI and hit-and-run. No one was injured in the crash, which happened at 11:30 p.m. Wednesday. Full story.

Sheriff: Man found dead in Dundee Township fire had gunshot wound

A man found dead in a Dundee Township house fire had a gunshot wound, and authorities believe the blaze was started intentionally, officials said yesterday. The man -- who has not been identified because of extensive burns -- and a dog were found dead early Wednesday in a fire that destroyed a house at 15N384 Richardson Drive, Kane County sheriff's Lt. Pat Gengler said. Full story.

Prosecutors: St. Charles man sexually abused children at Schaumburg day care

A 73-year-old St. Charles man faces charges he sexually abused two children who attended a day care program his wife operated in their former Schaumburg home. Julio Marquez was ordered held on $3 million total bail Thursday on charges of predatory criminal sexual assault and aggravated criminal sexual abuse. If convicted of the most serious charge, he faces up to 30 years in prison. Full story.

DuPage judge: Prosecutors can cite previous sex cases in trial on 1985 murder

A DuPage County judge has ruled that prosecutors may introduce evidence of previous sexual crimes committed by Michael Jones during his trial in the 1985 murder of 15-year-old Kristy Wesselman near Glen Ellyn. Judge George Bakalis yesterday ruled that DuPage prosecutors can present jurors with evidence from 1976 and 1977 cases in which Jones committed sexually violent attacks against young women. Full story.

Monty Williams earns inaugural Craig Sager award

Monty Williams will be the recipient of the inaugural Sager Strong Award when the NBA Awards are handed out, Turner broadcasting officials announced yesterday. The awards will be televised on June 26 (8 p.m. TNT), and the Sager Strong Award is honors the late Craig Sager, a legendary sideline reporter who grew up in Batavia. Full story.

Chicago Cubs' Russell calls allegations 'false and hurtful'

Major League Baseball is looking into allegations of domestic abuse by all-star shortstop Addison Russell. The Cubs reported the information to MLB yesterday morning, and Russell issued a statement through the team in the afternoon. "Any allegation I have abused my wife is false and hurtful," Russell said. "For the well-being of my family, I'll have no further comment." Full story.