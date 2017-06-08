Sheriff: Man found dead in Dundee Township fire had gunshot wound

A man found dead in a Dundee Township house fire had a gunshot wound, and authorities believe the blaze was started intentionally, officials said Thursday.

The man -- who has not been identified because of extensive burns -- and a dog were found dead early Wednesday in a fire that destroyed a single-family home at 15N384 Richardson Drive, Kane County Sheriff's Lt. Pat Gengler said.

An autopsy conducted Thursday determined a gunshot projectile was found inside the body, Kane County Coroner Rob Russell said in a news release. A preliminary cause of death has yet to be determined, he said. Toxicology samples were sent to a forensic lab.

"We rely heavily on science to definitely determine identity, as well as cause and manner of death," Russell said.

The home was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived shortly before 3:30 a.m. Wednesday. Though firefighters were initially unable to enter the structure because of the volume of the fire, the blaze was brought under control by 4:06 a.m.

The man and dog were then found dead in the house.

Authorities are following a few different leads, though Gengler said the investigation has been difficult because the man's identity is still unknown.

"Right now, until we know for sure who that is, it makes it really tough to figure out why this incident happened," he said.

Detectives do believe the fire was set intentionally, Gengler said. An investigation is ongoing.

The house, which was listed for sale at $118,000, was deemed a total loss.

Anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity near the residence is asked to call the sheriff's office at (630) 444-1103.