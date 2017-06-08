Breaking News Bar
 
Kane County
updated: 6/8/2017 5:38 PM

Sheriff: Man found dead in Dundee Township fire had gunshot wound

  • A fatal Dundee Township fire destroyed the house on Richardson Drive, which was listed for sale at $118,000, officials said.

  • A man was found dead with a gunshot wound Wednesday in a Dundee Township house fire at 15N384 Richardson Drive.

  • Authorities are investigating the cause of a fatal house fire on Richardson Drive in Dundee Township. An autopsy was scheduled Thursday on the unidentified man, whose death appears suspicious, officials said.

  • A man found dead Wednesday in a Dundee Township house fire at 15N384 Richardson Drive had a gunshot wound, officials said Thursday.

Lauren Rohr
 
Chacour Koop
 
 

A man found dead in a Dundee Township house fire had a gunshot wound, and authorities believe the blaze was started intentionally, officials said Thursday.

The man -- who has not been identified because of extensive burns -- and a dog were found dead early Wednesday in a fire that destroyed a single-family home at 15N384 Richardson Drive, Kane County Sheriff's Lt. Pat Gengler said.

An autopsy conducted Thursday determined a gunshot projectile was found inside the body, Kane County Coroner Rob Russell said in a news release. A preliminary cause of death has yet to be determined, he said. Toxicology samples were sent to a forensic lab.

"We rely heavily on science to definitely determine identity, as well as cause and manner of death," Russell said.

The home was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived shortly before 3:30 a.m. Wednesday. Though firefighters were initially unable to enter the structure because of the volume of the fire, the blaze was brought under control by 4:06 a.m.

The man and dog were then found dead in the house.

Authorities are following a few different leads, though Gengler said the investigation has been difficult because the man's identity is still unknown.

"Right now, until we know for sure who that is, it makes it really tough to figure out why this incident happened," he said.

Detectives do believe the fire was set intentionally, Gengler said. An investigation is ongoing.

The house, which was listed for sale at $118,000, was deemed a total loss.

Anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity near the residence is asked to call the sheriff's office at (630) 444-1103.

