Chicago Cubs' Russell calls allegations 'false and hurtful'

FILE -- In this Aug. 4, 2015, file photo, Chicago Cubs' Addison Russell stands in the dugout during a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Pittsburgh. Major League Baseball is looking into a domestic violence accusation against Russell. His wife, Melissa, posted a photo Wednesday on Instagram with a caption suggesting he was unfaithful to her. In another post, a user named carlierreed and described by Melissa as a close friend accused Russell of "mentally and physically abusing her." The posts have been deleted. Russell issued a statement Thursday, June 8,2 017, that said: "Any allegation I have abused my wife is false and hurtful. For the well-being of my family, I'll have no further comment."

Chicago Cubs shortstop Addison Russell denies claims of domestic abuse, but Major League Baseball is looking into the situation.

The world-champion Chicago Cubs are facing a serious test that goes beyond the field of play.

A group of players that has been fun-loving and tight-knit since a winning culture developed in 2015 woke up Thursday stunned that it had to deal with questions about one of its own.

Most organization members who met the media didn't seem quite sure how to proceed after being hit with news that Major League Baeball is looking into allegations of domestic abuse by all-star shortstop Addison Russell.

Things began breaking Wednesday night, when Russell's wife, Melisa, indicated on social media that she and Russell were breaking up. A woman who claimed to be a friend of Melisa's posted an allegation that Russell had mentally and physically abused Melisa and had hit her in front of the children.

Russell and Melisa have one child, and Russell is the father of an other child from a previous relationship.

The Cubs reported the information to MLB on Thursday morning, and Russell issued a statement through the team in the afternoon.

"Any allegation I have abused my wife is false and hurtful," Russell said. "For the well-being of my family, I'll have no further comment."

Russell was not at Wrigley Field on Thursday as the Cubs told him to stay home. The team, which said it was not punishing Russell by making him stay home, issued its own statement.

"Last night, we were made aware of a serious claim posted on social media about Addison Russell," the statement reads. "We reached out to Major League Baseball and, following the protocol established by MLB, will fully cooperate with the commissioner's office as it gathers pertinent facts. Addison will not be in uniform tonight to allow him to work through this matter."

Cubs president Theo Epstein met the media and fielded questions about the Russell situation. He said he was unsure how long Russell would be away from the team but that the team's action was not a suspension.

Epstein stressed several points.

"Right now this is an allegation, by a third party, on social media -- a serious allegation," he said. "That's why we met immediately with Addison. That's why we referred it immediately to Major League Baseball. And that's why we're taking it very seriously.

"We just don't know. There's not a lot we can say, but we wanted to give it the appropriate attention and answer what questions we can."

Epstein added that the Cubs provide domestic-violence training in spring training, per MLB's policy.

Manager Joe Maddon recently had reduced Russell's playing time, splitting shortstop duties between Russell and Javier Baez because Russell is batting .209 and he recently experienced shoulder soreness.

"It just seemed like his game was off a little bit," said Maddon, who took part in a discussion with the team. "I'm not a big question asker. I'm just watching. I just thought his game was off. I just thought the best way to deal with this was to give him time off to work through what I thought was physical stuff."

Inside the clubhouse, players dealt with the news in different ways. Veterans Jason Heyward and Jake Arrieta said they preferred not to discuss something about which they knew little.

First baseman and team leader Anthony Rizzo said he noticed no difference with Russell. "He comes in and he does his work every day," Rizzo said. "He works hard."

Third baseman and reigning MVP Kris Bryant also fielded questions.

"It's important to stand here and answer the questions you guys are asking," he said. "We should be accountable. We're all here for the same goal. It's important to be a good teammate. Whatever that entails, obviously it's a serious matter. But our main focus is to focus on the field."

Russell, 23, came to the Cubs in July 2014 as a minor-leaguer in a trade that sent pitchers Jeff Samardzija and Jason Hammel to Oakland. It was the last major trade of a Cubs rebuilding process that culminated in last year's World Series win.

On the way to that world championship, Russell also started last year's All-Star Game.

Russell came to the major leagues in 2015 and took over as the team's No. 1 shortstop later that season. He is generally a quiet presence in the locker room.

The Cubs went about their paces as normal during batting practice Thursday evening. Epstein expressed confidence the players would be able to carry on despite any distraction.

"I think we have great clubhouse chemistry, but real life happens all the time," he said. "Sometimes it reaches the light of day, and sometimes it doesn't. There are serious situations that come up throughout the course of a season, and right now we're dealing with a very serious allegation, and we'll see what develops.

"It's not always just baseball in there. Everybody has a personal life. The real world happens every day to guys, but they know how to deal with it and play the game."