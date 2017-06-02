Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 6/2/2017 7:54 AM

Divers searching for person in Fox River near Route 62 dam

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Lee Filas
 
 

Divers from the Algonquin-Lake in the Hills Fire Protection District are returning to the Fox River Friday morning to continue searching for a person who was last seen drifting in the water.

Divers were called to the bridge about 9:30 p.m. Thursday for a person in the water, near the dam at the Route 62 bridge.

Officials said a bystander called 911 about a person drifting toward the dam and possibly going over it.

Officers searched both north and south of the dam and suspended the search at about 1 a.m.

Assistance was received by fire personnel from Huntley, Carpentersville, East Dundee, Barrington-Countryside, Woodstock, Elgin and Crystal Lake.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account