Divers searching for person in Fox River near Route 62 dam

Divers from the Algonquin-Lake in the Hills Fire Protection District are returning to the Fox River Friday morning to continue searching for a person who was last seen drifting in the water.

Divers were called to the bridge about 9:30 p.m. Thursday for a person in the water, near the dam at the Route 62 bridge.

Officials said a bystander called 911 about a person drifting toward the dam and possibly going over it.

Officers searched both north and south of the dam and suspended the search at about 1 a.m.

Assistance was received by fire personnel from Huntley, Carpentersville, East Dundee, Barrington-Countryside, Woodstock, Elgin and Crystal Lake.