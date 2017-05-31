Fishing derbies in Hoffman Estates, Elk Grove

The annual Community Fishing Derby in Hoffman Estates Saturday, June 3, is the first of two fishing derbies in the Northwest suburbs this weekend. Courtesy of Hoffman Estates Chamber of Commerce and Industry

A pair of fishing derbies will be held in the Northwest suburbs this weekend.

The Hoffman Estates Chamber of Commerce and Industry's annual Community Fishing Derby will be take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 3, at South Ridge Lake, Freeman and Mumford roads in Hoffman Estates.

The admission is $5 to preregister and $8 on the day of the event. For more information, email the chamber at info@hechamber.com and write ANNUAL FISHING DERBY in the subject line.

Cook County Commissioner Timothy O. Schneider's annual fishing derby will be from 9 a.m. to noon Sunday, June 4, in the Cook County Forest Preserve District's Busse Woods Grove 25.

This event is free, but participants are reminded to bring their own fishing gear.

Busse Woods is off I-290 in Elk Grove Village. Take the Higgins Road exit heading east to the Busse Woods Forest Preserve parking entrance and follow the road to Grove 25.

For more information or to register, call (847) 640-1632 or email tim.schneider@cookcountyil.gov and leave your name, address, email address and phone number.