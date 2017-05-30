Breaking News Bar
 
Schools chiefs to urge state lawmakers Wednesday to end budget impasse

  • Elgin Area School District U-46 CEO Tony Sanders will be in Springfield Wednesday to urge state lawmakers to end the state budget impasse and pay school districts what they are owed in general state aid.

Suburban school superintendents joined by statewide school chiefs will converge on Springfield Wednesday -- when the legislature is set to adjourn its spring session -- to urge passage of a state budget for the first time in two years.

"Enough is enough," said Elgin Area School District U-46 Chief Executive Officer Tony Sanders, who has been leading the charge. "Your primary responsibility is to develop and pass a state budget. It is time to put aside politics and partisan differences and put students first."

U-46, the state's second-largest school district, is owed $18.5 million in general state aid for the school year now coming to a close, officials said.

Despite approving a budget for K-12 education, the state owes public schools $1.1 billion in payments this year for programs such as special education, bilingual education, early childhood education and transportation.

Since April the nonpartisan coalition of 440 superintendents representing 1.4 million students has been calling on lawmakers to end the state budget impasse, improve the state's education funding formula, and pay school districts what they are owed.

They will implore Gov. Bruce Rauner, House and Senate leaders, and legislators to end the impasse at an 11:30 a.m. news conference Wednesday at the State Capitol rotunda.

