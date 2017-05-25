Breaking News Bar
 
McHenry County
updated: 5/25/2017 10:00 AM

Elgin brothers killed in Route 20 crash

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Chacour Koop
 
 

Two men killed in a crash Wednesday near Huntley have been identified as brothers from Elgin, the McHenry County coroner's office said Thursday.

Leonardo Rangel-Jimenez, 31, and Alejandro Rangel-Jimenez, 35, were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on Route 20 north of Harmony Lane in unincorporated Riley Township, authorities said. The crash occurred about 5:30 a.m.

Leonardo Rangel-Jimenez was driving a Volkswagen Jetta and his older brother was a passenger, authorities said.

Rangel-Jimenez lost control of the car, crossed into the southbound lane and collided with an oncoming Ford F-550 Super Duty truck, according to a preliminary investigation by the McHenry County sheriff's office.

The crash caused both vehicles to leave the road to the west.

A 27-year-old Marengo man who was driving the Ford and his passenger, a 42-year-old man from Capron, were not injured, officials said. Air bags deployed in both vehicles, and all four people involved were wearing seat belts.

The McHenry County Sheriff's Office Major Crash Investigation Unit and the coroner's office are investigating.

An autopsy determined both men died from blunt force trauma.

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account