Elgin brothers killed in Route 20 crash

Two men killed in a crash Wednesday near Huntley have been identified as brothers from Elgin, the McHenry County coroner's office said Thursday.

Leonardo Rangel-Jimenez, 31, and Alejandro Rangel-Jimenez, 35, were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on Route 20 north of Harmony Lane in unincorporated Riley Township, authorities said. The crash occurred about 5:30 a.m.

Leonardo Rangel-Jimenez was driving a Volkswagen Jetta and his older brother was a passenger, authorities said.

Rangel-Jimenez lost control of the car, crossed into the southbound lane and collided with an oncoming Ford F-550 Super Duty truck, according to a preliminary investigation by the McHenry County sheriff's office.

The crash caused both vehicles to leave the road to the west.

A 27-year-old Marengo man who was driving the Ford and his passenger, a 42-year-old man from Capron, were not injured, officials said. Air bags deployed in both vehicles, and all four people involved were wearing seat belts.

The McHenry County Sheriff's Office Major Crash Investigation Unit and the coroner's office are investigating.

An autopsy determined both men died from blunt force trauma.